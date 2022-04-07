From Mobile to Hollywood: Tyler Allen shares his ‘American Idol’ experience with TVL

MOBILE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, Alabama is represented on TV in a way that makes us all a little more proud of where we come from.

In 2022, four people from Alabama hit the stage for Season 20 of American Idol. Of the four contestants are Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals, Tristen Gresset of Pell City, Kezai ‘Lady K’ of Tuskegee and Tyler Allen of Mobile.

Allen gained a following when he sang an emotional rendition of “I Believe in You and Me” by The Four Tops for his televised audition. It was a song that left the judges and the rest of America in tears.

While the 24-year-old made it to Hollywood week, his time on the show was cut short when he didn’t make the Top 24. Despite an early leave, the singer said it was an amazing experience from beginning to end.

“I don’t have any regrets. I am very happy that I went on the show and it’s only upward to better things so I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Allen said.

The Idol contestant grew up in Mobile where it’s common to find a community of musicians and creatives like himself. In his televised audition, Allen proudly said he was from the “dirty South,” giving the judges a laugh.

“We have so many singers in Mobile, but a lot of them get stuck in Mobile,” Allen said. “To actually be able to break through and go to American Idol and show everybody I’m not from up north, I’m from way down south, it made my heart real glad. I was happy about it. I’m putting my city on the map!”

The musician’s run on Idol seemed to only fuel his fire even more as he is now working on recording new music in his hometown of Mobile. You can keep up with Allen’s career by following him on Instagram and TikTok and listening to his music wherever you stream.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.