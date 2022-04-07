Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Lawmakers put job search requirement on unemployment benefit

People receiving unemployment benefits in Alabama could soon face a new requirement to contact...
People receiving unemployment benefits in Alabama could soon face a new requirement to contact three employers each week about a potential job.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - People receiving unemployment benefits in Alabama could soon face a new requirement to contact three employers each week about a potential job.

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to the bill that now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her consideration.

Supporters said the measure would make sure that unemployment recipients were looking for work and increase their chance of finding a job. But opponents argued it is punitive toward poor people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Huntsville
UPDATE: Fire damage significant at Gibson’s Bar-B-Q
Michael Childress
Man arrested and charged in connection with Albertville shooting
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill
Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, Joel Alejandro Martinez (L to R)
Morgan County agents seize over 6 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine
Jordan David Raper arrested on four felony warrants in Hartselle
Hartselle man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crime charges
Two lanes at Redstone Arsenal gate 9 closing for construction
I-65 bridge inspection to resume April 11