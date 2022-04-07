Huntsville native selected as costume designer for 2022 World Games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville native’s talents will be on display during The World Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Founder and CEO of Stellar Creative Collective, Twyla Grider will design costumes for this year’s opening and closing ceremonies. Stellar Creative Collective is a full-service fashion design and development firm serving clients all across the nation.

Twyla Grider, Founder and CEO of Stellar Creative Collective (Stellar Creative Collective)

“Being awarded the contract to design costumes for The World Games 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies is an honor,” said Grider. “Being able to showcase my work in Birmingham, a city that has given me so much, makes this extra special.”

Grider will be responsible for designing hundreds of costumes.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing her designs because they will serve as visual extensions to not just my music but the overall show production during the games.”

Grider was selected as costume designer for The World Games opening and closing ceremonies by LRY Media Group; a Black-woman owned event production and media company.

“Since we are showcasing a new Birmingham with a new generation of global sports, we wanted to showcase a new designer as well,” said Rashada LeRoy, Executive Producer and CEO of LRY Media Group. “Grider was the perfect choice because her designs are great and, with her ties to Alabama, we knew she had the ability simultaneously capture the spirit both of the games and Birmingham.”

Nearly 3,000 athletes from all around the world will go for gold during the 11-day international multi-sport event from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. For more information on The World Games, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.