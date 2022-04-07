Deals
Geraldine High School Principal responds to student killed in hit and run accident

Teen killed in hit and run update
By Stefante Randall
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GERALDINE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF learned more about the 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run accident in DeKalb County on Saturday.

On April 2, Harley Lasseter was operating his motorcycle on Alabama 75, south of Geraldine, when he was hit by a vehicle. However, the driver did not stop, and Lasseter was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division arrested and charged Tyler Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania. Wilbanks has been charged with manslaughter and a felony for leaving the scene of an accident.

Lasseter was a freshman at Geraldine High School.

Principal Jason Mayfield said grief counselors have been at the school all week to help students cope with the loss.

“Within the classroom, students have done several things to support one another. They have written letters and memories to share with Harley’s family, and they have created an online journal; where students can log in and share what Harley meant to them,” said Mayfield.

Mayfield said he would like to thank law enforcement for their efforts in working on the case.

