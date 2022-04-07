Deals
Former HPD Chief releases video in support of ex-officer, convicted murderer William Darby

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, who recently retired, released a video on Instagram in support of a former HPD officer who is convicted of murder.

William Darby was sentenced in August 2021 to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffery Parker, 49. Darby shot and killed Parker after responding to a suicide call at Parker’s home on April 3. Officers say Parker had a gun and refused to drop it and verbally engaged the three responding officers. The shooting was documented on video by body cameras worn by the officers. Darby is currently in the Limestone County Correctional Facility.

Attorneys for the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder have filed an appeal requesting a new trial, citing Darby acted reasonably when using deadly force because Darby believed there was a threat against him and other officers. In the 62-page brief, William Darby’s attorneys maintain that he wasn’t given a fair trial for several reasons.

READ MORE: Attorneys for former Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder files appeal

Chief Mark McMurray previously stated: “Officer Darby performed his duties in accordance with his training. He is by no means a ‘murderer’.” In the video posted to social media on Tuesday, McMurray publicly expressed his support for Darby on The Resiliency Project’s Instagram page.

“I am recently retired Huntsville police chief Mark McMurray and I stand with former Huntsville Police officer William “Ben” Darby,” said the former police chief in the 20-second video.

According to its website, the goal of The Resiliency Project is to, “end the silent suffering of our nation’s first responders by providing peer support and funding for treatment, recovery and psychological services in an effort to treat post-traumatic stress, build resilience and end suicide.”

McMurray officially retired as Huntsville police chief on March 1 after serving the police department since 1986.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

