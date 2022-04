HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at Gibson’s Bar-B-Q in Huntsville on Thursday evening.

According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue, multiple units are on the scene. Don Webster with HEMSI tells WAFF no injuries were reported from this fire.

