Late wife of Huntsville mayor awarded posthumous lifetime achievement award by President Biden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who left a lasting legacy on the Huntsville Community was just honored by the nation’s commander in chief.

Eula Battle, the late wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by President Biden.

She died in October of 2020 from cancer.

She was very involved in the community but is most known for co-founding Free 2 Teach. The nonprofit allows teachers in Madison County to fill their carts with free school supplies.

She started this after the state legislature cut stipends for supplies in 2010.

Alison Kling, the current director of the organization was there when the Battle family was presented with the award in Huntsville.

“It just kind of took my breath away for a second. that she was acknowledged and honored in such a way. We miss her so much, but what’s she’s given to us I think is kind of that reminder with rewards like this. Yes, we can do this. She gave us a picture for what life could be like as a community,” Kling said.

Mayor Battle was unable to attend due to a Space Symposium in Colorado.

Kling says they will display the award at Free 2 Teach.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.