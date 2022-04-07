Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Late wife of Huntsville mayor awarded posthumous lifetime achievement award by President Biden

Eula at home with husband, Mayor Tommy Battle.
Eula at home with husband, Mayor Tommy Battle.(SOURCE: WAFF)
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who left a lasting legacy on the Huntsville Community was just honored by the nation’s commander in chief.

Eula Battle, the late wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by President Biden.

She died in October of 2020 from cancer.

She was very involved in the community but is most known for co-founding Free 2 Teach. The nonprofit allows teachers in Madison County to fill their carts with free school supplies.

She started this after the state legislature cut stipends for supplies in 2010.

Alison Kling, the current director of the organization was there when the Battle family was presented with the award in Huntsville.

“It just kind of took my breath away for a second. that she was acknowledged and honored in such a way. We miss her so much, but what’s she’s given to us I think is kind of that reminder with rewards like this. Yes, we can do this. She gave us a picture for what life could be like as a community,” Kling said.

Mayor Battle was unable to attend due to a Space Symposium in Colorado.

Kling says they will display the award at Free 2 Teach.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Victim identified in Triana shooting
Willie Lamont Shelby, Ronnie Lee Shelby, Marcus Derryll Cole, Jamia Nash Shelby, Dontramese P....
5 facing attempted murder charges in Florence
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
A structure caught fire Tuesday morning as lightning struck the building.
Three fire departments respond to fire in Lacey’s Spring
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week
Update on Crossville teen killed in hit-and-run
Geraldine High School Principal responds to student killed in hit and run accident
Education budget passed by legislature includes at least 4% raises for education workers
NALZS Kids Festival
NALZS hosting first annual Kids Festival this weekend