Education budget passed by legislature includes at least 4% raises for education workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Those teaching our next generation will soon be getting larger paychecks.

Wednesday, Alabama lawmakers approved the Education Trust Fund budget, which includes raises for teachers, and they’re getting at least twice the pay bump they did last year.

Governor Ivey still needs to sign the bill into law, but if she does, everyone in public education including teachers, bus drivers, child nutrition and more will be getting at least a 4% pay raise. Last year, it was 2%.

But those who have 35 years of experience, or more will see a very significant boost; 21%. 38 years in public education, 32 of which were right here in Madison.

Madison City Schools’ first-grade teacher Pam Weaver says this gesture makes her feel valued.

“It feels like finally some recognition for many years of dedicated service and I feel like a lot of teachers would feel that way and are deserving of that, so I’m very happy about it,” Pam Weaver said.

Weaver is one of many teachers with 35 or more years who will be getting a nearly 21% raise.

“It’s extremely significant,” she added.

A bachelor’s degree brings the pay from about $55,000 to over $66,000 a year.

“I plan to teach five or so more years, so it’s going to make a great benefit to me to keep teaching and receive a significant pay raise,” Weaver said.

These raises are a small part of the $8.2 billion Education Trust Fund Budget, the largest one in state history.

It also includes money for math coaches, for the newly passed Numeracy Act.

William Tunnell with the Alabama Education Association says AEA has been pushing for the bumps in pay for years.

“This acknowledges those long years of experience that teachers have so we truly hope it entices people to stay in the job and keep teaching our children,” Tunnell said.

With Ivey’s approval, the raises will go into effect the next fiscal year, which starts in October.

