Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Decatur man faces capital murder charges after death of 8-month-old child

22-year-old Cameron Elliot is facing multiple charges in connection to a child's death
22-year-old Cameron Elliot is facing multiple charges in connection to a child's death(DPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on Thursday for several charges including three counts of capital murder.

On Feb. 9, investigators with the Decatur Police Department responded to call that involved an unresponsive baby. When investigators arrived at the location, the baby was found with multiple injuries including blunt force trauma.

The baby later died as a result of her injuries.

Cameron Elliot, 23, was charged with three counts of capital murder — one count for killing a child under 14-years-old and two counts for killing the child during that time the child was subjected to sexual abuse. Elliot was also charged with sexual torture, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced that he plans to seek the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Victim identified in Triana shooting
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyler Wilbanks
Sylvania man arrested in hit-and-run that killed DeKalb County teen
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
ATV crash in Boaz claims the life of a seven-year-old.
ATV incident in Boaz claims the life of 7-year old

Latest News

U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open press conference
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Seven hurt during school bus crash in Franklin Co., TN
Seven hurt during school bus crash in Franklin Co., TN
Tennessee school bus crash update