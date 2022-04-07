Decatur man faces capital murder charges after death of 8-month-old child

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on Thursday for several charges including three counts of capital murder.

On Feb. 9, investigators with the Decatur Police Department responded to call that involved an unresponsive baby. When investigators arrived at the location, the baby was found with multiple injuries including blunt force trauma.

The baby later died as a result of her injuries.

Cameron Elliot, 23, was charged with three counts of capital murder — one count for killing a child under 14-years-old and two counts for killing the child during that time the child was subjected to sexual abuse. Elliot was also charged with sexual torture, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced that he plans to seek the death penalty in this case.

