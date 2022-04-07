Deals
Decatur City Schools in need of bus drivers

Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools(DCS)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Schools system is need of more bus drivers.

There are 10 bus driver positions open and two positions for bus aides. Officials are looking for drivers for morning and afternoon routes.

Applicants are encouraged to attend the job fair on April 19 at Decatur High School’s gym. If you wish to apply, click here.

On the Decatur City Schools website, click the “jobs” tab and then click the link “Teach-In Alabama”.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and have a Commercial Driver License issued by the Alabama Department of Public Safety. Applicants must also have certification to drive an Alabama bus through the Alabama Department of Education.

