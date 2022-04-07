Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The crime of the week - is crystal clear - as clear as the surveillance footage.

Back on March 13 at the Walmart in Owens Cross Roads, police say a man, covered in distinct tattoos man walked into the store and walked out with two large TVs in a shopping cart. He then got into a car and took off.

The Crimestoppers are still looking for Debra Marie Elliott who allegedly used a friend’s debit card to deposit checks and cash for herself.

Antonio Demitry Henderson, is wanted on a Marijuana Trafficking charge.

Police want to find Michella Debra Williams who allegedly stole a handgun off the counter of a local business.

Police say Berry Devon Merrill tried to pretend he was someone else during a trespassing incident. He’s wanted for Obstructing Justice Using a False Identity.

How does up to $1,000 sound? That amount of money could be sitting in your bank account if your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Victim identified in Triana shooting
Willie Lamont Shelby, Ronnie Lee Shelby, Marcus Derryll Cole, Jamia Nash Shelby, Dontramese P....
5 facing attempted murder charges in Florence
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
A structure caught fire Tuesday morning as lightning struck the building.
Three fire departments respond to fire in Lacey’s Spring
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought

Latest News

Update on Crossville teen killed in hit-and-run
Geraldine High School Principal responds to student killed in hit and run accident
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Education budget passed by legislature includes at least 4% raises for education workers
Eula at home with husband, Mayor Tommy Battle.
Late wife of Huntsville mayor awarded posthumous lifetime achievement award by President Biden