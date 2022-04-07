Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The crime of the week - is crystal clear - as clear as the surveillance footage.

Back on March 13 at the Walmart in Owens Cross Roads, police say a man, covered in distinct tattoos man walked into the store and walked out with two large TVs in a shopping cart. He then got into a car and took off.

The Crimestoppers are still looking for Debra Marie Elliott who allegedly used a friend’s debit card to deposit checks and cash for herself.

Antonio Demitry Henderson, is wanted on a Marijuana Trafficking charge.

Police want to find Michella Debra Williams who allegedly stole a handgun off the counter of a local business.

Police say Berry Devon Merrill tried to pretend he was someone else during a trespassing incident. He’s wanted for Obstructing Justice Using a False Identity.

How does up to $1,000 sound? That amount of money could be sitting in your bank account if your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

