Athens Kay Jewelers broken into, suspects unknown
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Kay Jewelers in Athens was broken into by three unknown suspects early Tuesday morning.
According to Captain Brett Constable with the Athens Police Department, officers responded to the alarm call, but the suspects had fled the area before they arrived.
At this time, the store is still conducting inventory to determine what was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.