Trinity man indicted in decades-old murder

Terminally ill man confesses to shooting and killing another Decatur man after 25 years
Johnny Dwight Whited
Johnny Dwight Whited(decatur police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man who called Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam confessing to a 1995 killing was indicted on a murder charge in March of 2022.

On November 18, 2020, Johnny Dwight Whited provided detectives with specific details in the case including taking them to the crime scene on George Russell Road. He was later arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

According to the indictment, the grand jury alleges Whited intentionally caused the death of Christopher Alvin Dailey by shooting him with a handgun.

