The story behind Wholesale Natural Body Care and the woman behind it

TONEY, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Valerie Rowan got her start making and selling pies as a little girl.

What she couldn’t buy, she bought, and even when she could buy things of her own, she found they often weren’t up to her standard. Raising her son as a single, teen mother, she eventually discovered a business of her own to start, Wholesale Natural Body Care.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.