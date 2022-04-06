Sgt. Nick Risner Act moves forward

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee approved the Sergeant Nick Risner Act by a 6-2 vote on Wednesday.

The bill moves to the full Senate for approval. This bill was proposed after Risner was killed in the line of duty in October 2021.

The Sgt. Nick Risner Act would change Alabama’s “Good Time” law. This act would make it so that individuals convicted of killing someone could not be released on correctional incentive time.

