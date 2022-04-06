Sand Mountain Showdown canceled due to possibility of severe weather

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the softball game between Jackson State University and the University of Alabama that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

Efforts are being made to try and reschedule the Sand Mountain Showdown for sometime in the fall since both teams have no spring availability remaining.

Ticket holders may request a refund by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.