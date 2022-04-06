Deals
Sand Mountain Showdown canceled due to possibility of severe weather

By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the softball game between Jackson State University and the University of Alabama that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

Efforts are being made to try and reschedule the Sand Mountain Showdown for sometime in the fall since both teams have no spring availability remaining.

Ticket holders may request a refund by clicking here.

