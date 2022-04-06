Deals
Power outages reported in Huntsville

By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that power has been restored to customers that were previously impacted.

UPDATED AS OF 3:42 P.M.

Huntsville Utilities announced Wednesday that it is responding to reported power outages in the Southwest Huntsville area.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the outages are reportedly impacting customers from Governors Drive South to Drake Avenue and from Patton Road East to Memorial Parkway.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

