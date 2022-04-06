Power outages reported in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that power has been restored to customers that were previously impacted.

UPDATED AS OF 3:42 P.M.

Huntsville Utilities announced Wednesday that it is responding to reported power outages in the Southwest Huntsville area.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the outages are reportedly impacting customers from Governors Drive South to Drake Avenue and from Patton Road East to Memorial Parkway.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

POWER OUTAGE – SW HUNTSVILLE

Wednesday – April 6, 2022 – 3:09pm

Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in SW Huntsville impacting customers from Governors Dr south to Drake Ave and from Patton Road east to Memorial Parkway. The cause is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/3qXII64i4y — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) April 6, 2022

