People upset with rundown Madison County funeral home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF is on your side with a dirty, smelly, and rotting situation at a Huntsville Funeral Home. We first told you about the run-down problems at Hampton Cove Funeral Home back in 2020.

As WAFF found out, one man’s loved ones are interred there, and he says the situation still hasn’t improved.

Signs of neglect first appear as soon as you pull up and see the sign. If you make your way to the mausoleum in the back, the issues are even harder to miss.

People who have loved ones buried and in the mausoleum say they want the owners to make changes.

“I’m not seeing repairs, very unhappy with the condition of the facility. It doesn’t appear to be kept up well,” said Chris Huys.

Huys says if you have access inside the mausoleum like he does, the situation is even worse. He sent WAFF videos back in 2020 and he says the situation hasn’t improved.

“It’s very musty, it appears there is black mold on the walls. They have done a couple of minor repairs, but they did not fix the roof, so those repairs are negated, baseboards started warping, mold continued to come through the paint,” said Huys.

WAFF called and talked with one of the new owners of the Hampton Cove Funeral Home. He says he recently became a part-owner about a month ago and is aware of the issues.

He says they have estimates to make the repairs and hope to have the work begin soon. We were told the same thing in 2020 by a different owner. But the new owners says if you have a loved one buried at the funeral home, you are encouraged to give them a call if you’re not happy with what you see.

“Doesn’t feel like something is very respectful for families to come and visit their loved ones that have passed,” said Huys.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.