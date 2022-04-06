Lauderdale County man broke rib of ambulance worker

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is being charged with assault for a March 12 incident in which he broke an ambulance worker’s rib.

According to court documents, the Shoals Ambulance Service was transporting Matthew Markley when he became disorderly and started hitting a Shoals Ambulance Service employee. The ambulance pulled over and after police arrived, Markley stopped being combative and the ambulance continued to the hospital.

The court documents show that on March 21, the ambulance worker was still in pain and her supervisor sent her for treatment, where she learned of a broken rib.

Markley was arrested on April 5 on a second-degree assault charge. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

