Lauderdale County man admits to setting trailer home on fire

By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On April 3, police were dispatched to a mobile home fire in Lauderdale County. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who identified Benjamin Smith as the person who entered a mobile home just before it was engulfed in flames.

According to court documents, officers found Smith later that day and transported him to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents show that Smith then admitted to entering the mobile home through the front door, setting a roll of toilet paper on fire and throwing it to cause extensive fire damage.

Smith is being charged with arson and burglary.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

