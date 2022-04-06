Getting ready for the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open with athlete Jill Walsh

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - People are racing to Huntsville for the 2022 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open!

Top Para-athletes will compete in Huntsville for the second year in a row in different handcycle relays.

Jill Walsh is one of the returning athletes who will hop on a bike this weekend. She joined Payton Walker for a conversation about how she got her start in the sport and what it’s like to race.

The races are free and open to the public all weekend long! The weekend’s schedule is below.

Friday, April 8: 6–6:45 p.m. at Big Spring Park, Downtown

Saturday, April 9: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cummings Research Park

Sunday, April 10:12 to 7 p.m. in Cummings Research Park

For more information, visit HSVChamber.org.

