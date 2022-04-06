Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Gerber is looking for its next ‘spokesbaby’

Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'
Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'(Daniel Reche/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerber is looking for a baby to be the next face of the company.

The company said it is searching for its next “Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby.”

The job requirements are simple. Applicants must be between 0-4 years old, have a “playful smile that can light up the room,” and an “irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality.”

The winner will also receive $25,000.

To apply, visit Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Triana
A structure caught fire Tuesday morning as lightning struck the building.
Three fire departments respond to fire in Lacey’s Spring
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Emmanuel Canedo was arrested after injuring a police officer Monday during a child welfare check.
Huntsville man allegedly injures police officer during child welfare check

Latest News

LIVE: Biden gives remarks at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference
Matthew Markley is being charged with assault for breaking a rib of an ambulance worker
Lauderdale County man broke rib of ambulance worker
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
Biden to speak to trade union national conference
Attorney General Merrick Garland discussing charges against a Russian oligarch: "It does not...
DOJ: 'It does not matter how far you sail your yacht'
A pontoon boat was crushed by a drawbridge as it began to lift, sending the boaters jumping...
WATCH: People jump from boat being crushed under drawbridge