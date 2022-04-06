Deals
Drew Brees headlines Leaders and Legends event

New Orleans Saints Legend heads to Huntsville July 27
NFL great keynote speaker in Huntsville July 27th
NFL great keynote speaker in Huntsville July 27th(WAFF, Boys and Girls Club North Alabama)
By Carl Prather
Published: Apr. 6, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Future NFL Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Saints great Drew Brees is the guest speaker for the 2022 Leaders and Legends event. The event is scheduled for Wednesday July 27th at the Von Braun Center South Hall. The event’s silent auction begins at 5, followed by dinner at 6.

This fundraising event is critical to the success of the Boys & Girls Club organization, which depends on proceeds from the event to continue its mission to inspire and enable local youth to reach for their potential.

Please visit https://www.bgcnal.com/leaders-legends for more information about the event. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Beth Morring at 256-520-6500 to reserve your table now.

Boys & Girls Clubs in communities across North Alabama provide a safe place to go after school and during the summer for youth ages 5-18. We fill the gap between school and home with life-changing programs, experiences, and mentorship programs that focus on three core areas of development:  ACADEMIC SUCCESS / HEALTHY LIFESTYLES / CHARACTER & CITIZENSHIP.

