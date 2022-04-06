DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Shining Star’ database program for first responders

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are unveiling a new database that will provide first responders with crucial information on citizens with special needs or special conditions.

Shining Star database is a new system that will be implemented in DeKalb County with the hope that it will spread across the state and nation. Shining Star citizens will be provided with an identification card and will be entered into the database.

With the new database, first responders will have access to valuable information when assisting someone.

“For example, if a parent is injured or incapacitated in a car crash and a loved one with special needs such as Autism is left for first responders to care,” said the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. “This will give vital information to law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services as to the condition of the subject, next of kin, and the right courses of action when helping the patient.”

First responders will also be able to run the person’s identification information through dispatch, who will then be able to instantly advise those on the scene of specific information regarding the care of the person. Contact information will be readily available for family members who can respond to the scene and assist.

Sheriff Welden is currently working with Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter to create a new car tag that Alabama citizens can purchase in order to help fund the program.

The program will be available to citizens of all ages including those with Autism, Dementia, Alzheimer’s or any mental disorder that can cause altered behavior.

Read full statement from Sheriff Welden on the Shining Star database:

“My inspiration for this program comes from my own daughter, Khloe, who has special needs. I began to look at this issue from a parent’s perspective instead of a law enforcement perspective.”

“If our daughter is with us on a trip, and Lord forbid something happened to myself and my wife, first responders on scene would be unaware of her condition or how best to care for her. Some mental disorders can also mimic the symptoms of drug usage, and we do not want that mistake to happen, whether it’s our children or anyone else’s,” said Sheriff Welden.

“We are going to implement and refine this system at the local level, and hope that it can spread nationwide, so that our first responders have the information to best serve and protect, no matter the mental status of the citizen or situation,” he added.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.