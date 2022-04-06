Deals
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: 4 arrested after drugs sold near school

John Roy Milligan, Joseph Michael Higgins, Johnny Martin, Jordan Michael Brown (L to R)(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Four men are facing charges after the DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Fyffe Police Department found drugs in a home near a local school.

According to the DCSO, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on Hammonds Road in Fyffe where they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Four individuals were arrested on the following charges:

  • Johnny Martin, 69, of Fyffe; First-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jordan Michael Brown, 19, of Fyffe; Loitering
  • Joseph Michael Higgins, 44, of Valley Head; Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance, fourth-degree theft of property, two counts of second-degree theft of property and three counts of third-degree burglary
  • John Roy Mulligan, 55, of Sylvania; Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked

“It truly takes a village to raise a child. This is a prime example of how true those words are,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “We all want our children to grow up in a safe, healthy and loving environment, but that would never be possible, without the people in the community stepping up and stepping in.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

