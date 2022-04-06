Decatur PD investigators arrest man on drug-related charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on April 4 by investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on drug-related charges as announced Wednesday.

Willie Lee Thomas, 56, was stopped after committing a traffic violation on Skyview Street SW. During the stop, investigators discovered methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids (spice), marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Thomas is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $3,200 bond.

