Decatur man arrested on drug possession charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During a traffic stop on April 5, investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested and charged a man on drug-related charges.

Matthew Mosley, 31, provided a false name when stopped by investigators. It was also discovered that Mosley had multiple active warrants for his arrest and he was in possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids (spice) and drug paraphernalia.

Mosley was charged with obstructing justice — providing a false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.

Mosley is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $4,400 bond.

