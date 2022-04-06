Deals
Cold front could bring strong storms with damaging wind and large hail tonight

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Storm Impacts
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A strong cold front will sweep across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon into the evening hours and will bring a threat of strong to severe storms.

The greater threat of severe storms will be east of I-65 into NE Alabama. The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts and the possibility of 1 inch or larger hail. This threat will end abruptly as the cold front moves into NW Georgia.

We will see skies clearing out quickly tonight with lows dropping into the middle 40s. Thursday will be sunny but breezy with a west wind between 10 to 20 mph, wind gusts can exceed 30 mph at times. Skies will be mostly sunny with cool highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The real cold air will settle in for Friday afternoon with highs temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s! This will be roughly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

A frost is likely for Saturday and Sunday morning with chilly lows in the lower 30s, a few communities may even see a freeze so protect those plants! Highs on Sunday will bounce back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

