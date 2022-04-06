Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden has picked a woman to be the next leader of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant.

If she is confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and spent 36 years in the Coast Guard service. She is the No. 2 in charge right now.

Her nomination will be under consideration by the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, but she’s getting support from both sides of the aisle.

The current commandant is required to retire May 31.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Triana
A structure caught fire Tuesday morning as lightning struck the building.
Three fire departments respond to fire in Lacey’s Spring
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Emmanuel Canedo was arrested after injuring a police officer Monday during a child welfare check.
Huntsville man allegedly injures police officer during child welfare check

Latest News

LIVE: Biden gives remarks at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference
Matthew Markley is being charged with assault for breaking a rib of an ambulance worker
Lauderdale County man broke rib of ambulance worker
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
Biden to speak to trade union national conference
Attorney General Merrick Garland discussing charges against a Russian oligarch: "It does not...
DOJ: 'It does not matter how far you sail your yacht'
A pontoon boat was crushed by a drawbridge as it began to lift, sending the boaters jumping...
WATCH: People jump from boat being crushed under drawbridge