ATV incident in Boaz claims the life of 7-year old
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroners Office said announced on Facebook that a Tuesday night ATV incident resulted in the death of a seven-year-old.
In a Facebook post, the Marshall County Coroner says that the incident involved one adult and one child. The adult was transported to the hospital but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.