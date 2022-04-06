Deals
ATV incident in Boaz claims the life of 7-year old

A seven-year-old was killed in a Tuesday night ATV crash in Boaz.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroners Office said announced on Facebook that a Tuesday night ATV incident resulted in the death of a seven-year-old.

In a Facebook post, the Marshall County Coroner says that the incident involved one adult and one child. The adult was transported to the hospital but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.

At approximately 7:30 pm the Marshall County Coroners Office was dispatched to Brock Road in Boaz in reference to an ATV...

Posted by Marshall County Coroner's Office on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

