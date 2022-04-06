Deals
Attorney of Huntsville trench collapse victim’s widow says tragedy was preventable

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The widow of a man crushed to death while on the job is now suing.

WAFF was on the scene at John Hunt Park in Huntsville six months ago when three men were trapped when a trench collapsed on top of them.

One of those men, Bobby Green did not survive.

The lawsuit filed Monday is against the city of Huntsville and multiple engineering and architect firms.

The main argument, in this case, is alleging this accident was preventable. Doug Fees, who is representing Bobby Green’s wife says the work could have been done without putting the men in the trench.

On September 2, 2021, Bobby Green met his wife for lunch, not knowing it would be the last time he would see her.

“It wasn’t just a couple of hours later that she was contacted by HPD, advising her that her husband had died from a crushing injury from a cave in collapse,” Fees said.

Bobby Green was working for the city of Huntsville installing a storm drainage system at John Hunt Park when the tragedy happened.

“It should never have happened and we hope to use this case to try to keep it from happening again to anyone else,” Fees said.

The lawsuit claims negligence on the parts of Champman Sisson Architects Incorporated, Johnson and Associates Consulting Engineers, Croy Engineering and GEO Solutions. It alleges they failed to utilize reasonable safety measures for the job.

Read More: Widow of John Hunt Park trench collapse victim sues contractors, City of Huntsville

The lawsuit goes on to say parties involved failed to use a shielding system that could have protected workers from cave-in hazards and failed to provide enough workers for that kind of job.

“The technology for trenchless excavations has been around for many, many decades. There is technology that has been available out there to prevent this sort of thing. The workers did not need to be in the trenches,” Fees said.

And although the city of Huntsville is named in the lawsuit, the city does have immunity due to the worker’s compensation agreement.

Green’s widow has been receiving payments to make up for some of the loss of income her family is experiencing since her husband’s death.

The maximum a family can receive from worker’s compensation in Alabama is around $865 a week for up to nine and a half years. The minimum weekly amount is $238.

Meantime, the City of Huntsville will not comment on the lawsuit but did release a statement to say the administration is deeply saddened by this tragedy.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

