Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation.
The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust fund budget that increases the minimum starting salaries for K-12 teachers in public schools.
The budget bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.
Teachers with nine or more years of experience would get raises ranging from 5% to nearly 21% for those with 35 years of classroom experience.
