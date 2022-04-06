Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise

The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust...
The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust fund budget that increases the minimum starting salaries for K-12 teachers in public schools.(WBRC)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust fund budget that increases the minimum starting salaries for K-12 teachers in public schools.

The budget bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Teachers with nine or more years of experience would get raises ranging from 5% to nearly 21% for those with 35 years of classroom experience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Victim identified in Triana Shooting
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Willie Lamont Shelby, Ronnie Lee Shelby, Marcus Derryll Cole, Jamia Nash Shelby, Dontramese P....
5 facing attempted murder charges in Florence
A structure caught fire Tuesday morning as lightning struck the building.
Three fire departments respond to fire in Lacey’s Spring
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

Latest News

According to a Facebook post on Friday, the famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop owners will sell...
Famed Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville up for sale