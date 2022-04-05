Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into Huntsville home

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle struck a Huntsville home after driving through two fences on Monday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the crash occurred in the 2700 block of Persimmon Place. The vehicle reportedly crossed through two fences before striking the home.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to HPD. No injuries were reported from this incident. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Harley Lasseter (right) was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Geraldine.
Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen
Chicken truck overturns in Morgan County
Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 for hours
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Robtavious Hawk
Fayetteville homicide suspect in custody after hours-long standoff
City employee dies after trench collapses Thursday in Huntsville
Widow of John Hunt Park trench collapse victim sues contractors, City of Huntsville
Angel Stewart
Scottsboro woman arrested on drug-related charges
Opposition to build 12 townhomes in Decatur
Opposition to build 12 townhomes in Decatur