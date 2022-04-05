Vehicle crashes into Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle struck a Huntsville home after driving through two fences on Monday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the crash occurred in the 2700 block of Persimmon Place. The vehicle reportedly crossed through two fences before striking the home.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to HPD. No injuries were reported from this incident. An investigation is underway.

