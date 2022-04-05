UCF head coach Gus Malzahn OK following car accident in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Central Florida (UCF) head football coach and former Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn, was involved in an automobile accident in Auburn, according to UCF athletic officials.

UCF said Malzahn had traveled to Auburn Monday, April 4, 2022, to be with his wife, Kristi, as they helped Kristi’s mother following the recent passing of Kristi’s father.

UCF officials confirmed Malzahn was not injured in the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.