UCF head coach Gus Malzahn OK following car accident in Auburn

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Central Florida (UCF) head football coach and former Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn, was involved in an automobile accident in Auburn, according to UCF athletic officials.

UCF said Malzahn had traveled to Auburn Monday, April 4, 2022, to be with his wife, Kristi, as they helped Kristi’s mother following the recent passing of Kristi’s father.

UCF officials confirmed Malzahn was not injured in the accident.

