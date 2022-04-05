Deals
TVA nuclear plant in Browns Ferry operating after Saturday fire

Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (Source: TVA)
Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (Source: TVA)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROWNS FERRY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee Valley Authority nuclear plant is operating normally after a fire burned inside the plant on Saturday in Browns Ferry.

A little before 2 p.m., a Notice of Unusual Event was declared at the plant. It was discovered that a fire had started near non-safety related equipment in unit three of the plant.

The flames were extinguished by plant personnel.

No injuries have been reported and TVA says there were no impacts to the health and safety of the public or plant personnel.

Unit three is currently offline due to a scheduled maintenance outage. Units one and two were not impacted by the incident and are operating at full power.

