Red Bay Police arrest and charge 18-year old for rape

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Red Bay Police have arrested a man for the alleged rape of a minor.

Paul Lyons, 18, has been charged with Rape 2nd over an incident that was reported to Red Bay Police in December.

Police said they brought Lyons in for an unrelated criminal trespassing Sunday night. Investigators said he admitted to the rape while they were questioning him.

The police said that the victim was between the ages of 12 and 16. They believe the rape happened about a month before it was reported.

Lyons is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

