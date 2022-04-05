Power outages reported in Scottsboro after truck hits power pole

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler struck a power pole in Scottsboro Tuesday afternoon, causing power outages in the area.

According to a post from the Scottsboro Electric Board, 429 customers are left without power after a truck knocked down a pole.

The area around S Broad St. near Cws Pit Stop is blocked and crews will be working to repair the power lines and poles. The Scottsboro Electric Board warns that power will be affected. The company also says that cable and internet will likely be impacted as well.

