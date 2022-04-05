Deals
Power outages reported in Scottsboro after truck hits power pole

A truck left 429 people without power after it collided with a power pole.
A truck left 429 people without power after it collided with a power pole.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler struck a power pole in Scottsboro Tuesday afternoon, causing power outages in the area.

According to a post from the Scottsboro Electric Board, 429 customers are left without power after a truck knocked down a pole.

The area around S Broad St. near Cws Pit Stop is blocked and crews will be working to repair the power lines and poles. The Scottsboro Electric Board warns that power will be affected. The company also says that cable and internet will likely be impacted as well.

