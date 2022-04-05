Over $2 million available in rental assistance for Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is still time to get financial assistance for rent or utilities in Huntsville. There is over $2.1 million available in funding and applications won’t close until all of the money is gone.

The City of Huntsville allocated over $6 million to the second round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) through federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This round started on Dec. 13, 2021, since then the ERAP assisted 487 households by dispursing $1,811,993.

Kelly Schrimsher, City of Huntsville’s Communications Director, says they denied 155 applications. She said most of them were denied because they didn’t completely fill out the rental assistance application.

The ERAP does require interested parties to meet at least one of their qualifications. In the first option, the household must have an income at or below 50% of the area median income (AMI), for a four-person house, that means $41,450. Or, one member of the household must have qualified for unemployment benefits, seen a large reduction in household income or experienced significant financial hardships due to COVID-19.

Lastly, renters qualify if they are facing eviction, have housing instability or live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions.

City leaders say they encourage renters who think they qualify to apply. “Anyone who thinks they qualify should apply with the City of Huntsville’s department of community development,” said Councilmember Bill Kling. “This department will treat all applicants with professionalism and dignity. They will be able to evaluate and tell the applicant if they meet the criteria for rental assistance”

Click here for the application.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.