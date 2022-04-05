Morgan County man indicted on child porn charges

MORGAN, CO. Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County indicted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography was arrested on Monday.

According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, Nathan Lott, 41, of Hartselle, was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on March 22. The incident charges Lott with four counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17. If he is convicted he faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the four counts of possession of obscene matter, which are class C felonies.

Lott is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

The indictment was the result of cooperation between the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division Cyber Crimes Unit, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

