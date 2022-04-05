Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Morgan County man indicted on child porn charges

Nathan Lott
Nathan Lott(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, CO. Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County indicted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography was arrested on Monday.

According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, Nathan Lott, 41, of Hartselle, was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on March 22. The incident charges Lott with four counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17. If he is convicted he faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the four counts of possession of obscene matter, which are class C felonies.

Lott is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

The indictment was the result of cooperation between the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division Cyber Crimes Unit, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken truck overturns in Morgan County
Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 for hours
Robtavious Hawk
Fayetteville homicide suspect in custody after hours-long standoff
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Car crash
Vehicle crashes into Huntsville home
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

Latest News

Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (Source: TVA)
TVA nuclear plant in Browns Ferry operating after Saturday fire
Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Triana
WAFF 48 10 Day Weather
Mild night temperatures falling into upper 40s
The Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo returns in May.
40th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo returns to Athens