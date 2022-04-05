Mild night temperatures falling into upper 40s

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A mild night with temperatures falling into the upper 40s before rebounding into the middle to upper 50s by sunrise. A southwest wind will return ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 80 and it will become muggy across the area. The cold front will move in during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Ahead of the front, we could see a brief round of strong to severe storms. This continues to be a conditional threat so stay tuned to the latest weather information throughout the day. 

The chance for seeing severe storms will be slightly higher over Northeast Alabama. Much cooler air will move in throughout the day on Thursday with temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  More cold air will be on the way by the weekend. Afternoon highs in the lower 50s and morning lows in the lower to middle 30s. A late-season frost remains possible Saturday and Sunday.

