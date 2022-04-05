Deals
Man charged with assault, reckless endangerment after shooting

Jonathan Tyler Garrett
Jonathan Tyler Garrett(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man is facing charges of assault and reckless endangerment after a shooting in the Spruce Pine community on Monday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at a local business in the community where one person was injured. Upon arrival, deputies found and arrested Johnathan Tyler Garrett, 29, of Spruce Pine.

The FCSO said a physical altercation started over vulgar comments that Garrett made to his ex-wife. The victim, who is dating Garrett’s ex-wife, then intervened. According to Franklin County deputies, Garrett went to his vehicle to grab a firearm and when the victim saw this, he went to his vehicle to get a gun. Garrett shot at the victim, striking him in the arm but when the victim returned fire, the suspect was not shot.

The victim drove to Russellville Hospital seeking medical attention with his child, Garett’s ex-wife and Garett’s child in the car.

“Deputies were able to determine through witness statements that Jonathan Garrett was the primary aggressor and that the victim was acting in self-defense,” said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett was charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of reckless endangerment. He was transported to the Franklin County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

