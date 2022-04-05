Deals
Lightning strike causes fire in Morgan County

A structure caught fire Tuesday morning as lightning struck the building.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Lightning struck the weekend flea market building in Lacey’s Spring sometime before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, causing a fire that.

The Lacey’s Spring, Brindlee Mountain and Talucah fire departments all responded to a call from someone who passed by the building around 6:30 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Morgan County 911 claims there are multiple accidents and fire on Highway 231 in the Lacey’s Spring area.

Morgan County 911 urges drivers to drive slow on Highway 231, advising that the roads are wet and dangerous.

Multiple accidents and a working structure fire on Highway 231 in the Lacey's Spring area. Truck in a house near Allens...

Posted by Morgan County 911 on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

