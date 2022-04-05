Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police report that a 9-month-old who was kidnapped is safe.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for Comarion Henderson-Goodson. Police say he was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson. who does not have legal custody.

CrimeStoppers reports Comarion was found in Montgomery and is in good health.

Police say Goodson was taken into custody by the Birmingham Police Department following a vehicle pursuit. She was taken into custody along with two other adults.

Goodson is in the Birmingham City Jail on a hold for the Montgomery Police Department. It is not yet known what charges she faces.

The mother was not with Comarion at the time of her arrest.

(Editor’s note: CrimeStoppers originally released an incorrect photo of Comarion Henderson-Goodson.)

