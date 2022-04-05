Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Huntsville man allegedly injures police officer during child welfare check

Emmanuel Canedo was arrested after injuring a police officer Monday during a child welfare check.
Emmanuel Canedo was arrested after injuring a police officer Monday during a child welfare check.(Madison County jail)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer was injured during a child welfare check on Penny St. around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to Huntsville Police, officers made contact with the father of the child but the father began to resist being detained and allegedly injured an officer.

The father was identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Santos Canedo, he was charged with second-degree assault and booked in the Madison County Jail.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken truck overturns in Morgan County
Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 for hours
Robtavious Hawk
Fayetteville homicide suspect in custody after hours-long standoff
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Car crash
Vehicle crashes into Huntsville home

Latest News

A truck left 429 people without power after it collided with a power pole.
Power outages reported in Scottsboro after truck hits power pole
Paul Lyons was arrested Sunday for a rape that occurred in 2021.
Red Bay Police arrest and charge 18-year old for rape
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain Wildfire 100% contained
Amazon signs contract with United Launch Alliance for 38 launches of Vulcan rocket