Huntsville man allegedly injures police officer during child welfare check

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer was injured during a child welfare check on Penny St. around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to Huntsville Police, officers made contact with the father of the child but the father began to resist being detained and allegedly injured an officer.

The father was identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Santos Canedo, he was charged with second-degree assault and booked in the Madison County Jail.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.