1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Triana

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and another is critically injured following a shooting in Triana on Monday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. and officials with the Triana Police Department are responding to the fatal shooting on Ervin Lane in Triana.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one of the victims was picked up at Record Road and transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical but stable condition. While the other victim was found on Ervin Lane.

The MCSO asks everyone to avoid this area as the scene is still active.

WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene learning more details. This story will be updated when further information is available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

