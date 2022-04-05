Heavy rain showers and thunder for the morning hours

We are watching a line of thunderstorms to our west this morning which will eventually overspread the Tennessee Valley during the morning commute hours.

The overall threat for severe weather this morning is low, but some isolated thunderstorms could be capable of producing some non-severe gusty winds. At the very least, pockets of heavier rainfall will be possible through lunchtime. Clouds will linger into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s with occasionally breezy SW winds. Partly to mostly cloudy skies stay with us tonight with damp conditions and lows only falling into the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be another mainly cloudy day with breezy SSW winds, afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s. We have the FIRST ALERT out for the potential of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through North Alabama. This is a conditional threat of severe weather and storm development will be dependent on how unstable the atmosphere can get during the afternoon and also how much storm activity develops to our south. The cold front will trigger rain showers and potentially a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible. Higher wind shear may lead to a low-end tornado threat if storm cells are able to develop.

The colder air and drier skies will settle in on Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday will be a mostly sunny but cool end to the week with highs staying in the upper 40s to lower 50s! A frost/freeze will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday morning, protect those plants!

