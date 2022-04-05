Fayetteville homicide suspect in custody after hours-long standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - A Fayetteville homicide suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff on Monday.

U.S. Marshals, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the arrest of Robtavious Hawk, 26, of Fayetteville around 8 p.m. The standoff began around 6 p.m. at a home on Cherry Street.

More than 20 law enforcement officers surrounded the home which residents could hear officers on a loud speaker saying “come out.”

Investigators obtained a warrant for Hawk’s arrest last week. Fayetteville police say Hawk is connected to a homicide that occurred on Feb. 13.

Hawk was transported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

