Fayetteville homicide suspect in custody after hours-long standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - A Fayetteville homicide suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff on Monday.
U.S. Marshals, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the arrest of Robtavious Hawk, 26, of Fayetteville around 8 p.m. The standoff began around 6 p.m. at a home on Cherry Street.
More than 20 law enforcement officers surrounded the home which residents could hear officers on a loud speaker saying “come out.”
Investigators obtained a warrant for Hawk’s arrest last week. Fayetteville police say Hawk is connected to a homicide that occurred on Feb. 13.
Hawk was transported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
