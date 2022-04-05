Deals
City of Huntsville applying again for grant to build pedestrian sky bridge

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Imagine taking a walk over Memorial Parkway.

Pedestrian skybridge could connect Lowe Mill to downtown Huntsville
Pedestrian skybridge could connect Lowe Mill to downtown Huntsville(City of Huntsville)

That’s the reality city leaders are trying to create, but they need a federal grant to make it happen.

The city of Huntsville has been working on the sky bridge project since 2016.

Huntsville has applied for grants but has not been selected.

The city is going for a $25 million federal RAISE grant to build a 1,400-foot cable pedestrian bridge.

It would connect Lowe Mill to downtown Huntsville.

The city’s engineering director says this is about much more than pedestrian access.

She says the area is in a flood plain, and building this bridge would improve the channel and reduce flooding downtown.

“Out of the hundreds upon thousands of RAISE grant projects that are submitted throughout the country, we continue to hear that ours checks all the boxes,” Kathy Martin, director of engineering for the city of Huntsville said.

The grant will only cover $25 million, or 40% of the project.

The other 60% would come from city tax dollars.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

