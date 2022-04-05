Murder trial underway for man accused of killing Huntsville woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a man accused of killing a woman during a crime spree in 2016 is underway.

It’s been almost six years since Warren Hardy allegedly killed a Huntsville woman, kidnapped two other people at gunpoint and tried to abduct a third. He was set to go to trial in 2020, but the pandemic put his trial on hold.

Right before today’s jury selection, Hardy’s attorney’s filed several motions that upset Judge Chris Comer. He says they had plenty of time to submit requests, especially in a case of this magnitude. If found guilty, Hardy could face the death penalty.

Today WAFF 48 learned Hardy’s attorneys do not want his domestic violence history to be brought up in this trial. They also don’t want all 12 minutes of the 911 recordings on the day in question to be played for the jury. Madison County District Attorney Tim Gann agreed to only use the first 38 seconds of the 911 call.

“By addressing those issues in the beginning you certainly hope that will make the trial process go a little bit smoother for everyone involved and hopefully make it easier for the jury to follow along with all of the evidence that’s going to be presented to them,” said Larry Marsili.

Jury selection started on March 4 at 10 a.m. Hardy came face to face with 80 potential jurors. The group will get smaller as the week goes on.

“Just because of the magnitude of the case, and really COVID, it’s going to take us all week to get this jury. We should have a jury by Thursday night and start the actual case, start evidence on Friday,” said Tim Gann.

According to Huntsville police, Hardy kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and her stepfather at gunpoint. Police say he killed 72-year-old Kathy Lundy, stole her car, and chased the kidnapping victims, firing shots along the way.

The judge and attorneys say a verdict could be reached by April 15. Tomorrow the attorneys who you heard from will meet and continue to narrow down the jury.

We will continue to follow this case and bring you the latest details right here on-air and online.

