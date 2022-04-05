Deals
5 facing attempted murder charges in Florence

Willie Lamont Shelby, Ronnie Lee Shelby, Marcus Derryll Cole, Jamia Nash Shelby, Dontramese P....
Willie Lamont Shelby, Ronnie Lee Shelby, Marcus Derryll Cole, Jamia Nash Shelby, Dontramese P. Littleton (L to R)(Times Daily)
By Bernie Delinski and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people are facing attempted murder charges in Florence in connection with a 2021 beating of a woman.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the incident occurred at the Drink Factory on Huntsville road. The suspects charged are Marcus Derryll Cole, 33, Willie Lamont Shelby, 39, Dontramese P. Littleton, 29, Jamia Nash Shelby, 46, and Ronnie Lee Shelby, 54, according to court records.

Records state the five individuals were arrested over the course of the past week following March’s Lauderdale County grand jury sessions. The grand jury issued indictments on each suspect on charges of attempted murder and first-degree attempted assault. The Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton said the attack appear to be unprovoked.

On the evening of Dec. 4, 2021, the victim thought the group was up to something and told them to calm down. The was victim was then sitting with friends at the Drink Factory when the group attacked her from behind.

The five suspects are out on a bond of $62,500 each, according to records. Their arraignments are set for May 25.

Find more on this story from our news partners at the Times Daily.

